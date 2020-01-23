Fresno County health officials focus on flu shots with recent deaths

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The flu season is hitting harder and earlier, already killing hundreds across the state, and several in Fresno County.

“A lot of people who don’t usually get sick get sick,” said a Clovis resident.

So far, Fresno County health officials say five people have died from flu-related viruses since the season started in September.

“The flu season is very unpredictable, we don’t know what we’re going to be hit with,” said Leticia Berber of Fresno County public health.

The hectic flu season has also prompted more patients to rush to the emergency room.

“The activity in our emergency department is quite high compared to last year. It is a strong flu season,” said Berber.

California Health Department reports indicate that 105 people have died since September from flu-related problems.

The previous year, reports indicate that about 75 people died. These high numbers are the reason why Fresno County health officials are pushing the flu shots.

However, some people say that they are not considering getting one as it only makes their condition worse.

“I used to do it, but every time I got the vaccine I got sick,” said Jamilah Finley.

Others, however, say it is necessary during this aggressive flu season.

“If you get the flu, the symptoms won’t be as bad,” said a Clovis resident. “If you have children at home, you don’t want them to get sick. You protect your children.”

Fresno County health officials say flu cases may be on the rise, but they are also seeing an increase in the number of people vaccinated as the flu season could last until May.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.