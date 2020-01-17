Fresno County officials accused of stealing $ 250,000 worth of property from the dead

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – According to state investigators, employees of the Fresno County public administrator’s office have implemented a plan to steal the dead.

It is estimated that a quarter of a million dollars in property has been taken over a period of five years.

The alleged brain – Noe Jimenez – has already pleaded for the crime and a sentence of 6 years in prison.

The preliminary hearing ended Thursday for the alleged co-conspirators – including Jimenez’s assistant Susan Nesbitt.

The scam has been brought up by prosecutors in the past three days – it involved pawnbrokers, bogus heirs, and a lot of money.

Susan Nesbitt was a long-time employee of the Fresno County public administrator’s office, but it is alleged that she was part of a group that went to great lengths to remove the dead. Prosecutors say she implicated her nephew William Stoutingburg Junior and also a family friend Terrance Ward.

Lawyer Chuck Magill represents Nesbitt.

“It seemed that Mr. Jimenez and some of his colleagues, every time they came to an estate, they would do it – if there were valuables – that they took, they pawned or sold (end to end) and didn’t enroll them in the domains, “says Magill.

Inventory lists never included stolen items. Some of the cars taken were sold to auction companies.

The internal theft investigation began in 2015 after an email was sent to the public prosecutor’s office from the wife of one of the co-defendants, Ree Bruce. She said that she was soon to be her ex-husband and that she had brought all kinds of stolen items home before separating.

Retired investigator Daniel Jenkins said the tip initiated a deep dive into the files and discovered the scam.

Among the documents recovered were receipts from pawnbrokers. A receipt for several gold items shows that Nesbitt was paid close to $ 9,000.

Investigators say Stoutingburg was hired to clean up the estates but received checks for many of the houses he never set foot in.

Prosecutors say Ward was a false heir who received estate payments from people he never knew.

Thursday afternoon, all three were retained to answer the charges.

If convicted, Nesbitt could face up to 11 years in state prison.

She will also have to give up part of her pension.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.