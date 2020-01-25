Fresno County officials ready with coronavirus plan

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The deadly coronavirus is soaring and with another confirmed case in the United States, Fresno County public health officials are acting quickly to prepare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to monitor the epidemic of the new coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of dozens of people in Wuhan, China, while infecting hundreds of others.

Public Health Dr. Rais Vohra says they have no confirmed cases in California, but they are ready to act quickly if there is an infected patient.

“We are very confident that if there were a patient who would meet the coronavirus criteria for this pathogen, we would be able to fill it quickly,” says Vohra.

Vohra says that this strain of coronavirus still has a lot of unknowns, but the incubation period seems to be 3 to 14 days.

The CDC also said the virus appears to be spreading from person to person.

Public health officials are developing a plan by contacting hospitals, colleges and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Public health officials say that recent travelers from China who may have flu-like symptoms should call their doctor immediately.

“Do not come to the emergency room or the health service. Call your doctor or clinic and tell them about your travel history and symptoms, and they’ll guide you on the steps to follow, ”says Leticia Berber of the Fresno Public Health Department.

Vohra says residents should not be worried in the meantime, saying the risk of catching the virus is low.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.