Fresno County Sheriff’s MP Honored By Hometown 3 Years After Death

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Student, coach and administrator: that’s what Rod Lucas was in his hometown of Tranquility.

“Rod is forever remembered with this stone forever,” said Sal Parra Jr., chair of the Tranquility High School school board. “His leadership, his passion and his love are there.”

The little town of Westside was not only where he was rooted, but it was also where he first patrolled as an assistant sheriff. It was also the city he was determined to return to after graduating from high school.

“But what he did after that was what made him so special,” said Margaret Mims, a sheriff from Fresno County. “He came back. He came back to give back. He came back to serve and to train and lead.”

Lucas, a former soccer player and wrestler, spent years mentoring the school’s students. His legacy did not end after his death.

On Monday, the entire student body of Tranquility watched the unveiling as it was broadcast live in their classrooms.

The monument includes an inspirational poem that Lucas wrote entitled “One Percent”.

Lucas’ widow hopes everyone who passes her will think about her words.

“I’m just glad they will see the poem he wrote and I hope he speaks to them,” said Jami Lucas. “I hope it makes them want to be better people.”

The cost of the memorial was over $ 10,000, but the permanent recall is priceless because of who it represents: a man passionate about serving and leaving the world a better place.

“It’s just an honor that the community where my husband grew up would want to do this for him because they know he was an amazing man,” said Jami.

