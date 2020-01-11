Fresno County Veterans to Obtain New Building for Community Events

Loading...

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) – After years of talking about it, Firebaugh’s Post 73-80 foreign war veterans are getting a new facility.

City leaders recently obtained a community development grant to demolish the old building and begin construction in the coming weeks.

Veterans will soon have a new building to gather and organize community events.

“Now that the word is out, everyone is excited about it,” said post commander Yogi Rodriguez.

At one point, the VFW hall was pretty much the main place where people gathered at Firebaugh.

But it has become obsolete and is deteriorating now. It was built by WWII veterans in the 1950s.

Over the years, the building has hosted everything from weddings to bingo fundraisers, but has started to increase spending in recent times.

After an upgrade, the new 5,800 square meter building will have a conference room, central heating and air as well as a Veterans Memorial at the front.

City leaders obtained funding for the $ 2.5 million project through a grant.

The City of Firebaugh owns the building and plans to open the tendering process in the coming weeks in hopes that construction will be complete by the end of the year.

Rodriguez eagerly awaits the new building, but says that the walls contain many memories.

He remembers coming here when he was a child, then as a teenager to dance.

“For anyone who has lived here for any length of time, he hates to see him fall,” he said.

The demolition of the old building should take place in February.

