fresno-county-voters-deal-with-some-glitches,-frustrations-on-election-day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) — In Fresno County, targeted visitors flowed efficiently at the 53 vote facilities for most of the working day, but election personal computers were worthless for about an hour and several candidates desired the county to give voters back again an hour.

“We are calling on Brandi Orth, the county clerk, to increase voting a further hour to 9 o’clock to make positive everybody’s vote can be read,” explained mayoral prospect Andrew Janz.

Janz’s opponent, Jerry Dyer, claimed he was conscious of the problem, but he did not assume it was a major issue because people could even now solid provisional ballots, even when the desktops were down.

He deferred to the county clerk as to regardless of whether the polls should continue to be open up later.

Orth claimed the issues occurred early in the day, so she continue to designs to shut down voting at 8.

“I know there were a few of voters that experienced remaining vote centers this morning but they have been back again and they have forged their ballots so I would strongly propose that if you could not wait around this early morning, you go in advance and find a location. You nevertheless have time to do it,” Orth claimed.

For this election, the county also transformed from polling destinations to vote facilities, which are open for several times but usually are not as quite a few.

So they’re acquiring some grievances.

“The indicator on the doorway says, ‘Sorry, no voting in this article,’ but no route about exactly where to go, exactly where you’re meant to do this, so it is really irritating when you have people today who are of elderly ability,” said Fresno resident Rachel Gomez.

Click on below to discover a checklist of Fresno County voting facilities.

