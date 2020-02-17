[fresno-da-claims-no-fees-to-be-submitted-against-monsignor-craig-harrison]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fresno County District Attorney’s office explained Friday it will not file sexual assault expenses versus Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison because the statute of constraints has expired.

“While the allegations built against Monsignor Harrison seem credible to investigators,” the DA’s place of work claimed, “they reportedly occurred in the 1990s. These allegations have been not reported to law enforcement right up until April of 2019.”

“Delayed reporting is not unusual in sexual assault conditions, but it can limit the ability to criminally cost and prosecute offenders,” the workplace explained.

Harrison’s attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, stated the determination not to cost his consumer does not occur as a surprise, but the DA’s office’s statement that the allegations had been credible “is an outrage.”

“They did not examine it,” Humphrey said. “That’s an complete misstatement.”

Humphrey reported his investigators have interviewed the witnesses who lived in the homes wherever this alleged abuse took place, and every person has denied Harrison committed any misconduct.

Also, the attorney said, one alleged victims produced accusations towards many people, together with his football coach and mothers and fathers. A different tried out to recruit other folks into producing accusations towards Harrison, he mentioned.

The Fresno DA’s office’s announcement marks an conclude to investigations into Harrison that were conducted by agencies in three various towns.

In a separate investigation, the Merced District Attorney’s workplace claimed in November it would not bring charges against Harrison following police investigated the allegations of an alleged sufferer who came ahead in April.

In July, the Bakersfield Police Department introduced it experienced ended its own investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Harrison and that the priest would not experience charges due to insufficient proof.

Harrison has been on leave because allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in April. He has lengthy served as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

The priest has sued Roman Catholic Devoted, Inc., and its founder, Stephen Brady, for publishing and distributing “false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements like allegations of sexual misconduct concerning (Harrison),” according to the go well with.