FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno District Attorney’s Business will not seek the demise penalty versus the man accused of killing 17-yr-old Nick Kauls through a theft spree.

Officers say Joseph Espinoza’s youthful age and deficiency of legal history make the demise penalty a tricky argument. He is expected to go on trial this June.

Kauls was shot and killed in the Aged Fig Backyard garden district. It was the area’s to start with murder in 83 many years.