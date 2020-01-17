Fresno EOC program helps parents raise young children

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Parents face many challenges, especially during the early years of a child.

An EOC Fresno program is committed to helping parents get a good start in raising their young.

Diaper changes, good nutrition, prenatal support – these are some of the aids that early start provides.

Maria and Mathew have been part of the program for about a year, gaining insight into crucial needs for Mathew’s early years.

Free federal-funded program for low-income families

and helps any caregiver with children under three or pregnant women who need help.

The home visit consists of weekly 90-minute sessions

where specialists work one-on-one with parents.

And it’s not just parents who get valuable information.

Mathew for his part has taken up a few dance moves in the past year.

Although this specific early start program is available in Fresno County, there are similar services in other counties in the valley.

