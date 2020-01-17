Fresno EOC program helps parents raise young children

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Parents face many challenges, especially during the early years of a child.
An EOC Fresno program is committed to helping parents get a good start in raising their young.
Diaper changes, good nutrition, prenatal support – these are some of the aids that early start provides.
Maria and Mathew have been part of the program for about a year, gaining insight into crucial needs for Mathew’s early years.
Free federal-funded program for low-income families
and helps any caregiver with children under three or pregnant women who need help.
The home visit consists of weekly 90-minute sessions
where specialists work one-on-one with parents.
And it’s not just parents who get valuable information.
Mathew for his part has taken up a few dance moves in the past year.
Although this specific early start program is available in Fresno County, there are similar services in other counties in the valley.
