[Fresno girl returns to U.S., nevertheless in coronavirus quarantine]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Fresno female stuck in a coronavirus quarantine on a cruise ship for two months has returned to the United States, but stepped correct into a new quarantine.

The close of the Diamond Princess cruise came about ten times late for 300 Us citizens who permit individuals in entire hazmat suits load their luggage onto charter flights bound for the U.S.

A coronavirus outbreak seized the ship in early February and health officers admit their quarantine wasn’t extremely successful as the virus unfold to far more than 450 travellers.

Fresno’s Della Metzler boarded the plane headed for Travis Air Drive Base and landed early Monday early morning.

“I got her further clothing, every thing else,” reported her daughter, Lori Metzler. “Bought her iPad so she can link to the authentic earth for the 1st time in fairly a whilst.”

Lori drove to the base to produce some medicine and basic principles like espresso, but Metzler is quarantined all over yet again.

Medical professionals would’ve monitored the 78-12 months-aged anyway, but throughout the evacuation system, they understood 14 individuals who analyzed good for coronavirus also boarded the flights — and Metzler came much too close for comfort and ease.

“She found out the particular person she was sitting with on the bus was optimistic for the virus,” mentioned Lori Metzler. “So my mother, who’s been destructive this complete time, is now sitting future to somebody who’s positive.”

Health professionals will look at her two times a day inside of the new 14-day quarantine at the Air Drive base.

Metzler has her possess resort space with a see of the exterior globe and she can acquire deliveries soon.

She’s fenced in and has federal marshals holding observe, but the foundation also has arranged things to do — like volleyball and tai chi.

“Glimpse,” explained fellow Diamond Princess evacuee Mark Jorgensen as he showed off his new quarantine room. “They gave us Firehouse subs at the Air Force foundation. Those people could not have been nicer, far more accommodating and practical and upbeat.”

Metzler’s sister was not as privileged.

81-calendar year-old Sally Oberst is one particular of 46 infected People from the exact same cruise ship compelled to remain and get better in Japanese hospitals.

1 of her daughters tells Action News she’s cost-free of fever Monday and experience improved.

Medical doctors can launch her in a 7 days, so she could get back again to her Stanislaus County household just about a 7 days ahead of Metzler can return to Fresno.