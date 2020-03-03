fresno-girl-who-was-in-coronavirus-quarantine-shares-encounter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Fresno woman who has expended the past month in quarantine is back dwelling with her daughter.

Della Metzler was making the most of her vacation with her sister in Japan when a coronavirus outbreak seized their Diamond Princess cruise ship in early February.

Her sister, 81-year-previous Sally Oberst, was a single of the 46 contaminated People on board, forced to keep and recuperate in Japanese hospitals.

Metzler never ever tested optimistic for the virus, but overall health officials mistook her COPD signs or symptoms for the coronavirus.

Once the sisters have been at the medical center the pair was not capable to see every other for 14 times.

“Sally and I had been in different rooms next to every other,” Metzler explained. “To communicate, we couldn’t see each and every other. We experienced to use the area cell phone to simply call each other.”

Although her sister remained in Japan for remedy, Metzler was sent to Travis Air Force Base for a different 14-day quarantine.

She claims her sister is now emotion far better soon after therapy for the virus and was equipped to return to her residence in Stanislaus County above the weekend.

Metzler states the two prepare to reunite before long.