[fresno-grizzlies-selecting-for-match-day-employees-positions]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Ever aspiration of performing for a baseball group? The Fresno Grizzlies are searching to increase their sport-working day staff members for the 2020 time.

The minor league staff is holding their once-a-year occupation truthful at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday, March seven from 9 am. to 12 pm.

The crew is looking to employ the service of roughly 500 workforce to workers online games and other distinctive activities held at the ballpark. Some positions they’re searching to fill include ticket business office staff, club and suite servers, security and much more.

The hourly positions are open up to anybody 18 or more mature.

All those intrigued can come across purposes and a entire checklist of available positions on the Fresno Grizzlies internet site.

The video clip earlier mentioned is from a previous broadcast.