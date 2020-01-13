Fresno hiker found alive after disappearance in Utah canyon returns home

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A Fresno teenager returns home after running aground in the snow while hiking in Utah.

Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara, 17, explains that the weather deteriorated while he was hiking, and that forced him to take shelter, spending the night in a snow cave at lower temperatures to zero.

He says that he walked four miles to the start of the hike and that he only hiked one and a half miles before deciding to camp.

He says he tried to stay awake for as long as he could before leaving the next day.

“And sometimes, you know, I was giving up hope because search and rescue was not there, but I finally had to find the courage to wake up the next day and move on,” said Stacy -Alcantara.

The teenager says he lost his shoes on a hike the next day because his hands were too frozen to tie his shoes.

He was eventually found by other hikers who asked for help on a satellite phone.

The 17-year-old says that college is next.

He even plans to hike with the hikers who saved him on the same trail in summer.

