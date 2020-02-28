fresno-law-enforcement-alert-about-pedestrian-protection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Jaywalking, donning dark clothing at night, not working with crosswalks – these are only a handful of of the issues Fresno police’s website traffic division sees on a every day basis.

“Is it seriously worth it? Are you so active that you can’t just take 10 seconds out of your day to make confident that you seem the two ways in advance of crossing the avenue?” suggests officer Dominic Morini.

Just two months into 2020, Fresno Law enforcement have responded to a lot more than a dozen crashes involving pedestrians.

The most modern was on Wednesday early morning in southwest Fresno close to California and Thorne.

A woman going for walks in the roadway was hit by a driver that did not see her.

One of the biggest problem parts law enforcement see is downtown close to Ventura and G Street.

Outdoors of six fatal crashes in Fresno County, law enforcement have responded to 9 fatal crashes. 4 included pedestrians.

Morini states that’s a significant drop for the metropolis, as opposed to nine pedestrian fatalities this time last 12 months.

“90 percent of our 20 complete pedestrian fatalities final year had been older people. The majority of individuals older people ended up either less than the influence or located at fault,” claims Morini.

The department is utilizing point out and federal grants through the business office of traffic security to increase visibility by means of saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and pedestrian enforcement patrols.