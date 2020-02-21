[fresno-law-enforcement-searching-for-person-sexually-assaulting-fresno-schoolkids]

Fresno Police are looking for a guy who has been sexually assaulting college students on their way to or around college.

They say the person has committed six diverse attacks about the previous month.

All the crimes have transpired on Cedar Avenue involving Olive and McKinley among January six and February 18.

The learners, between 13 and 18 several years previous, say they were touched inappropriately.

The person is explained as 18 to 30 years previous, five-5 to six feet tall, 130 to 180 lbs ., clean-shaven, wearing a hoodie and prescription eyeglasses.

Anybody with details about the suspect is requested to contact Detective Lomeli at 621-2491 or Crime Stoppers at 498-Cease (7867).