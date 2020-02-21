[fresno-male-billed-with-distributing-baby-porn,-allegedly-tried-out-to-entice-eight-12-months-previous-into-his-condominium]

A 63-yr-aged Fresno gentleman has been billed with receiving and distributing boy or girl pornography.

Gary Lee Briggs was allegedly spotted striving to lure an eight-calendar year-old boy into his apartment in Fresno final month.

When law enforcement confronted him, he instructed them he was making an attempt to test his capacity to face up to urges that captivated him to the boy.

Briggs also admitted that Fb experienced lately terminated his account for obtaining transmitted sexually explicit content.

Officers discovered that Fb experienced separately notified the Countrywide Center for Missing & Exploited Young children that Briggs’s Fb account experienced been applied to transmit sexually specific images of minors from August through December 2019.

Briggs lives at the Victoria Park Residences on West Shields Ave. Fresno County detectives are inquiring for anybody residing in those people apartments or with linked data about Briggs to get hold of them.