[fresno-male-billed-with-getting,-distributing-child-pornography]

FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno male was billed these days with getting and distributing baby pornography, according to the U.S. Office of Justice.

The office explained a federal grand jury indicted 63-calendar year-aged Gary Lee Briggs. In accordance to courtroom documents, on Jan. 3, a citizen described to law enforcement that Briggs appeared to be hoping to lure an 8-12 months-aged boy into his condominium.

When officers confronted Briggs, he reported that he planned to exam his capability to face up to urges that captivated him to the boy, the files say. Briggs also admitted that Facebook not too long ago had terminated his account for possessing transmitted sexually specific materials.

Facebook independently experienced notified the Nationwide Middle for Lacking & Exploited Small children that Briggs’s Fb account experienced been made use of to transmit sexually explicit pictures of minors from August by way of December 2019.

If convicted, Briggs faces a highest sentence of 20 decades in prison and a $250,00 wonderful.