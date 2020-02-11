Fresno Mayoral Race Pioneers Discuss Business and Homelessness

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The two Fresno Mayoral race pioneers took center stage in downtown Cornerstone Church.

Members of the Fresno Rotary Club naturally wanted to know what could be done to make the city more business friendly.

“I have often heard that when you go to cities like Clovis, they roll out the red carpet,” said former Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer. “And when you come to Fresno, we take care of the administrative formalities.”

Dyer said that as mayor, he would assess the city’s planning and authorization process.

Fresno County assistant deputy attorney Andrew Janz said he knew several people whose planned downtown activities were suspended.

“We have seen over the years go out of their way for big companies like Amazon and Ulta, who come to Fresno and create jobs,” said Janz. “I think what we need to do is really roll out the red carpet for small business owners.”

Both candidates see homelessness as one of the main issues of concern to voters. The solution is not simple.

“It must be complete,” said Janz. “There is no easy solution. We need to make sure that we do our best to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.”

“The vision I have, the plan I had, was to create navigation centers and bridge dwellings in structures that have arisen in our city that allow us to bring these people inside,” said Dyer.

Moderator Al Smith gave each candidate the opportunity to ask the other a question.

Neither attacked. Janz asked Dyer how he was able to balance his family life with his obligations to the community.

Dyer asked Janz why he continued to run during a time when his wife was about to have their first child.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.