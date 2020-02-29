fresno-pacific-university-adds-bachelors-of-science-in-nursing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Pacific University is answering the phone to check out and support close the nursing shortage.

They are introducing a new major to the menu.

Incoming freshmen will now have the possibility to operate towards a Bachelors of Science in Nursing.

“The institution acknowledged the have to have in the Valley for nurses and commenced to take into account the nursing program. The faculty targeted this as the up coming strategic goal,” claimed Asst. Dean of the College of Normal Sciences David Thompson.

Staff say they have noticed the need to have and resolved to do one thing about it.

“You will find a enormous void. There is a scarcity on every stage,” stated Karen Cianci, Dean of the University of Purely natural Sciences. “If there is certainly a scarcity of nursing, there’s a lack of nursing educators and we are pretty sturdy in the education industry, so we believed – ‘Grow your individual nursing leaders’.”

Formerly, pupils presently necessary to have a registered nursing license if they required to attain a bachelor’s diploma in nursing from Fresno Pacific, but now they’re getting learners from start off to end.

“We’ll make it possible for coming into freshmen to transfer into a rather arduous intensive two-year sequence of pre-nursing program operate. This implies chemistry, physiology, anatomy,” claimed Thompson.

College students will also do the job in diverse hospitals and services for their final two decades.

As a chemistry key, Jessica Villalobos has taken numerous of the programs potential BSN students will enroll in by now.

“I’ve experienced classes where by there are only four additional pupils,” claimed Villalobos. “You get a large amount of help with that, you sort mentorship bonds with your professors, which makes much more options.”

Apps are being approved for Fall 2020. You can use at fresno.edu/admission.