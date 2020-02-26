Fresno PD: Guy hit by car or truck although crossing road illegally in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A driver in central Fresno heading south on Dakota tried out to swerve out of the way of two adult males crossing the street illegally, but nonetheless hit one particular of them.

The crash took place just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening on Dakota near Fresno.

Fresno law enforcement consider the adult males ended up jay-walking when a person of them was struck.

The injured sufferer was taken to the hospital and is anticipated to survive his accidents.

