Fresno PD releases 911 call after arrest of autistic teenager, family demands don’t tell the whole story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A mother shouted while watching her 16-year-old son with autism get arrested after a seizure.

Fresno police said the handcuffs were used to hold the teenager while he was waiting for help and to prevent him from getting injured.

However, less than a week after the incident, Montserrat Ramos, the victim’s sister, said that her entire family, especially her brother David, was traumatized.

“He’s going to need time for what happened,” said Ramos. “It was very hard for him. He doesn’t know how to deal with it.”

The Ramos family say David recently left the doctor after suffering from an epileptic seizure, but these episodes returned while the family was in a fast food restaurant in central Fresno.

Ramos called 911 after the teen’s mother found him on the floor in the bathroom.

Fresno police released these 911 calls to the public. In this document, you can hear Ramos tell officers that his brother was aggressive, and then scream.

Investigators say the teenager was screaming while “threatening to kill his family”.

However, Ramos says that she told the agents that it was not a security issue.

“He didn’t hurt anyone,” said Ramos. “I said it clearly. After someone has had a seizure, they don’t know what’s going on. I don’t agree with what happened.”

Ramos says his brother returned home after being taken to hospital again on Sunday.

She now hopes that the officers will receive better training for the future.

“We hope that we will be the last to cross this test, and I hope that something has been done,” said Ramos.

Meanwhile, the altercation is being reviewed by the Internal Affairs Unit of the Fresno Police Department and the City’s Independent Review Office.

The family did not want to say if they were planning to take legal action.

Fresno police said they plan to release a camera video of the incident’s body on Tuesday.

