fresno-point-out-in-the-mountain-west-event-ultimate-immediately-after-ninety-four-sixty-eight-earn-over-san-jose-condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Point out is heading to the Mountain West Match Championship for the initially time considering that 2017. No. 1 FS (25-six) beat rival no. 4 San Jose Point out 94-68 at the Thomas & Mack Heart in Las Vegas. A earn Wednesday (in excess of the winner of Boise Condition and Wyoming) would send out the Bulldogs to the NCAA Event for the 1st time given that 2014.

Halfway through, the Bulldogs held a 17-level direct with the score at 45-28. Utti currently had a double-double at the break with 16 details and 10 rebounds. The MW Participant of the Yr concluded with 22 factors (six-11 FG) & 15 boards.

Freshman of the calendar year Haley Cavinder included 18 factors (6-17 FG) and her twin sister Hanna Cavinder chipped in with 14 details (five-13 FG).

The Dogs greatest direct of the activity was 36 with six: 24 to engage in in the 4th. The crew shot 43% from the subject and 36% from prolonged assortment (9-25 3FG)

The Spartans (19-12) featured two previous Clovis West Higher Faculty standouts in Megan Anderson and Danae Marquez. The juniors completed with 6 and 14 details, respectively.

Wednesday’s championship sport against the winner of Boise Point out & Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Community at 8: 00 PM. The Dogs are 1-one versus the Cowgirls with a 30 stage win in at home in January and a 64-55 decline in Laramie in the normal-season finale. The Canine gained their only normal period assembly 85-80 in Boise back again on January 25th.