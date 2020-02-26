fresno-police-arrest-two-for-series-of-robberies-on-valentine’s-working-day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two gentlemen have been arrested in link to a sequence of robberies that transpired in northwest Fresno on Valentine’s Day.

Fresno law enforcement arrested Ernesto Tavarez, 19, and Erick Alvarez, 24, at their homes on Feb. 22. Detectives also recovered two handguns and bodily proof associated to the robberies.

Investigators say two gas stations were being robbed at gunpoint and then, not prolonged immediately after, a 3rd armed robbery took spot at a grocery retail outlet in southwest Fresno.

Police say Tavarez and Alvarez entered the Evergreen Current market in southwest Fresno – every armed with a handgun.

The store clerk explained to officers the suspects have been inside for only a number of moments, keeping the employee at gunpoint and demanding income and liquor.

Just minutes ahead of the Evergreen Marketplace theft, the males focused a fuel station in north Fresno and a number of several hours earlier, yet another fuel station just toes away was also hit.

Equally are not far from River Park.

Two personnel at a Chevron at Blackstone and Spruce explained to Action News their night took a drastic change when anyone who appeared to be a purchaser pulled out a handgun and started out demanding income from the sign-up.

Surveillance online video shows the cashier having funds out of the until, inserting it into a bag as the other staff stands by in worry.

Safety cameras have been rolling when the the men walked as a result of the door with a revolver and handgun.

This is a acquiring story.

Editor’s Be aware: The video clip higher than is from an previously broadcast.