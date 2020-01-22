Fresno police: crime on the rise in southwest police district

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Despite a violent Monday night, police said crime is not on the rise in the southwest police district.

“We have not seen a drastic increase in crime,” said Fresno police lieutenant Carl McKnight. “Yesterday was an anomaly.”

So far in 2020, Fresno police have responded to five shootings in the southwest district, up from six in the same period last year.

The most recent shooting took place in Santa Clara and G streets, where three people were killed near the Poverello house.

Police already in the area were able to recover the weapon and track the suspect car before it was abandoned by at least three suspects nearby.

“They arrested an individual who was walking away,” said McKnight. “They found shell casings on this individual.”

Less than three hours earlier, there had been two attempted thefts just one mile away. The first was at Cricket wireless on Fresno and C Street.

A man disguising his face attempted to steal one of the display telephones when the store employee intervened.

Two miles away, at Belmont and Parkway, the police were called to disturb, but the man involved matches the description of the attempted robbery.

“They look at him and say his clothes are matching, so we have identified an individual who may be a suspect,” said McKnight.

They watch a surveillance video to see if it’s their suspect.

Right across from Cricket. investigators say a man said he was robbed while pumping gas. The victim told police that four men in hooded jackets had demanded his cell phone and wallet.

“They started fighting and at one point an individual got out of the other vehicle and broke his window,” said McKnight.

This is what leads the police to believe that it was not random.

“Usually, if someone passes and steals, they don’t break someone’s window,” said McKnight.

The suspect car in this attempted theft was stopped and at least one person was arrested.

Police say the three incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.