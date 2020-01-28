Fresno police search for truck involved in hit-and-run accident

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Fresno police are asking the public for help in identifying a truck involved in a fatal accident on Friday.

Officials said Ronnie Rodriguez, 53, of Fresno, was hit just before 6:30 p.m. on Brawley Avenue, near McKinley Avenue, when a vehicle struck the area.

Police believe the truck is a white Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck with oversized off-road tires. The truck should have visible damage on the right front side and its third rear brake light is off.

Police believe Rodriguez was near one of the traffic lanes at the side of the road when he was hit.

There is no public lighting in this area.

If you have information about this hit and run, you are invited to call the Fresno police.

