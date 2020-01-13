Fresno police seek help in finding driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Fresno police said they needed your help to find the driver who killed a pedestrian and drove away early in the morning, the day after Christmas.

Investigators say that at approximately 2:45 a.m. on December 26, 25-year-old Jesse Lazalde was struck on Golden State north of Church in southeastern Fresno. At about the same time, security cameras captured images of a light-colored, full-size, four-door pickup truck driving through the area.

Witnesses told police that the truck driver slowed down but then accelerated.

The truck was modified with all-terrain equipment, including a raised suspension, larger tires, round bars (steps) under the doors and a front light bar, which is approximately three feet long.

The truck was last seen that night traveling west on the church from Cherry.

If you have any information about this truck, or have witnessed this collision, please call Detective Michael Buessing at (559) 621-5066 or Detective Andrew Rochin at (559) 621-5065.

You can also contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide anonymous information that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867 or fill out the form below.

