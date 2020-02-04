Fresno Police Service Releases Camera Video of Handcuffed Teenage Girl

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The Fresno Police Department released body camera footage of the incident in which police officers handcuffed a 16-year-old boy with autism and epilepsy.

Fresno police say they came to El Pollo Loco restaurant in downtown Fresno after his family called 911.

Video shows officer entering bathroom in restaurant with handcuffs and starting to put them on the teenager

The officer said, “I don’t want him to hurt anyone, okay?”

At this point, the teenager begins to try to move away from the officer, and his mother says: “He does not hurt anyone” and shouts: “He is sick”.

The video shows the fight as the officer tries to put handcuffs on the teenager. He asks her to put her hands behind her back and says aloud, “We have to put his hands behind his back.”

The teenager’s sister said, “Okay, we’ll help you.” We don’t know who she’s talking to.

Then she says to her brother: “(The officer) He’s trying to help you” and kisses her brother while the officer places the handcuffs on his wrists.

The teen’s mom keeps saying, “He’s sick.”

The officer said to him, “He has no problems. We will try to ask him for help. He has no problems.”

The police drive the teenager outside and try to put him inside their police vehicle, which is difficult. It is then that the adolescent begins to have a crisis.

The officer said, “He’s having a seizure. Let’s take him outside, the recovery position is fine with us,” and calls a radio on the radio.

The video shows the teenage sister trying to calm her brother down.

She said to him, “There is nothing wrong, they are trying to help you.”

He says, “How are they trying to help me? They handcuffed me.”

She says, “Because your seizures are driving you a little crazy, okay?” then caress her face.

The video shows the officer approaching the teenager’s mother, asking her what happened.

The mother said, “He has epilepsy, and he (doesn’t act) like that. He wouldn’t hit you, and you hit him on the head.”

The officer replied: “I did not hit him”.

The conversation with the teenage mother ended when she turned away from the officer. To whom he said to another responding officer that she would not speak to him.

The altercation is currently under investigation by the internal affairs unit of the Fresno Police Department and the city’s independent examination office.

The family declined to comment to Action News on Monday evening if it plans to take legal action.

