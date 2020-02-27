fresno-rated-11th-on-listing-of-towns-with-worst-speeding-problems

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — It seems to be like the speed limit is additional of a recommendation than enforcement for some Fresno motorists, a new report claims.

Fresno ranked 11th on a record of metropolitan areas with the worst dashing difficulties in the state offered by the Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration.

The report claims 46% of the visitors fatalities in Fresno amongst 2013 and 2017 included dashing, with the full rushing-associated fatalities more than individuals four many years getting 72.

Four of the worst cities for speeding are positioned in California, such as Stockton, Chule Vista and Fontana.

Nationally, speeding-associated fatalities among older people declined by 34% since 2005, although fatalities involving adolescents lowered by a lot more than 50%.