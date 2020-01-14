Fresno sees a violent start to the year compared to 2019

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The remains of the police crime scene tape are a strange reminder of a violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate shootings in Fresno.

“We still have detectives who are contacting to see if someone was not home this weekend that we could contact today,” said Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Police say Brandon Thompson, 26, was shot dead on his way home from East Central Fresno around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators have found several shell casings in the area and do not rule out whether the shots were gang-related, but say Thompson was unarmed at the time.

“At this point we know there was some kind of confrontation, we don’t know who it was or how many other people it was, but it seems he was taking care of his own business when he was confronted by one or more people, “Bowlan said.

Thirteen hours earlier, Florentino Higuera was murdered when someone shot his home in block 3800 in East McKenzie. Homicide detectives do not believe 43-year-old was the intended target

Shotspotter alerted area officers after reporting six shots.

Police said Higuera suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and later died in hospital.

“We believe there was someone at the residence who was the target,” said Bowlan. “These suspects then fled, but we do not know how it was in a vehicle or on foot. We think that people in the neighborhood may have seen or heard something, and we hope they are ready to go. manifest. ” “

Two unsolved murders and two different makeshift memorials bring the total number of homicides to 2020 in 2020, three more than last year at the same time last year.

In 2019, Fresno only recorded his first homicide on January 19.

