Fresno siblings concerned about parents in the Philippines during volcano eruption

FRESNO, California – You can hear Kathy Sisk describing the proximity of the Taal volcano to her backyard in the province of Batangas.

But as smoke and ashes filled the air for miles and reached their home in the town of Tagaytay a few miles away, his son and two daughters in Fresno could sense his concern.

“And then, when the ashes started to cover their yard, she realized it was serious and they had to start putting on dust masks,” says Sean Tambagahan.

Tambagahan and her two sisters can only communicate through occasional text messages because their mother, Kathy, and her stepfather, Len Tambagahan, have no electricity.

“We have wired funds to them, so now they’re going to go to Manila and get a generator and come back, so they have at least some electricity,” said Sean. “Really, they just need to get out of town.”

They just moved into their current home in the Philippines last year. The muddy ash is so thick that you can smooth it out and write it down.

“She tends to panic and worry, and that’s what really worries me,” said Sean.

Children would prefer their parents to get an Airbnb or hotel room in Manila 105 km away, but they are reluctant to leave. The couple have spent much of their money repairing their home in the past few months.

“Everyone in this area really needs to get out if they can, but it’s easier said than done when millions of people live there,” said Sean.

Like many other locals, Tambagahan says his parents need water and non-perishable food.

Eleven evacuation centers were closed today because they were too close to the affected area.

No deaths have been reported. The last eruption of the Taal volcano dates back to 1977.

.