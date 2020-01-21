Fresno State cymbal player’s viral performance places him on Ellen

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Travis Morris’ pride in Fresno State can be heard in the distance – literally! Cymbal player Bulldog Marching Band is known for his energy in the stands, and a video of him playing has gone viral.

Morris said it had always been his dream to be on the Ellen Degeneres Show, and that dream came true.

Not only did Morris just go to the Ellen lounge, he got a brand new Jeep and a giant check to pay for it!

An Instagram video of Morris playing “Hey Pachuco” with the group made people smile on social media. Morris dances and smiles as he hits each rhythm of the song.

“I live to play and do it for the Fresno State Bulldog fanfare just makes me happy,” he told Action News. “I am fortunate to represent Fresno.”

Morris said his passion for music ignites his energy during his performances and that he loves the support the valley has for Fresno State.

“Many people call me the hype of the valley and it makes me happy to represent the valley in a positive way,” he said.

Morris went to Clovis North and traveled with the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Championship in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.