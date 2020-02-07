Fresno State graduate lands artwork in Hobby Hall

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Artistic creation is more than just a hobby for Alia Eriksen, originally from Valley, it is now her profession.

“Hobby Lobby is one of my favorite stores personally for my own home, and seeing my own art at Hobby Lobby was just surreal,” said Eriksen.

She has a design business called “Prickly Pear Paints” and works with an interior design business that sells prints to retailers, most recently the Hobby Lobby.

“It’s really fun to have my friends and family to call and text and show me pictures of my art in stores wherever they are in the United States,” said Eriksen.

The Coarsegold native went to Fresno State and Fresno City College and worked as a nurse for years.

Then the mother of two decided to try an outlet – watercolor.

“When I started painting, I was so addicted. I got up early to paint before the kids just woke up to paint for an hour,” she said.

Eriksen says she learned from YouTube videos.

She paints a wide variety of items, from unicorns to flowers and plants.

“Take nature out of the house and have these happy plants, just make yourself smile,” said Eriksen.

This uplifting art has caught the eye of many fans on Instagram.

She now lives in Orange County and is able to sell her art and connect with others around the world.

“It’s not something I imagined making money doing. It’s just something I chose as a hobby and the idea of ​​being paid to do something you would do. already for free. I think that’s the dream, “said Eriksen.

A dream that becomes reality in a colorful way.

