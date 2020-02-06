Fresno State Hmong Miner Helps Students Celebrate Heritage

In the three years since its creation, the Hmong miner from Fresno State has helped students celebrate their heritage while preparing them for working life.

“After taking a few Hmong lessons, I started to feel like I belonged, I started to understand my own culture, my own heritage,” said Dustin Vang, junior from Fresno State.

The Hmong minor started in 2016, educating students about both the Hmong language and culture.

Sheng Thao is currently enrolled in the program and plans to continue teaching after graduation.

“Growing up in Fresno, I was mainly influenced by the dominant culture and having the opportunity to take the Hmong Minor, it allows me to see how rich my culture is,” said Thao.

Thao hopes that the minor will help her better help her future students.

“It’s like a trial and error of going to school without speaking English,” said Thao. “I went to kindergarten just knowing the words” yes “and” no “, and I feel there is a challenge.” So I have the impression that when I enter the field of education, I will be able to bridge this gap between the students and the teacher. “

Thirty students have graduated from the program and 17 are in the process of completing the minor. They say they are able to appreciate the culture and to share better with others.

“Being a Hmong miner, I was able to speak correctly and speak to my elders before, and it gave me an aspect of their thinking,” said Vang.

“Nurses, teachers and social workers must be fluently bilingual in order to serve this diverse population,” said Kaoly Yang, Hmong minor coordinator.

It is an educational exploration of culture providing knowledge, support and connectivity for the benefit of present and future generations.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.