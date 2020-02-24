fresno-state-hosts-healing-session-for-individuals-impacted-by-november-mass-shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno State held a unique party Saturday to support men and women impacted by the very last November’s lethal mass capturing.

4 men and women have been killed and six other folks injured immediately after that taking pictures in the yard of a southeast Fresno property.

Organizers say in Hmong lifestyle, situations like this support the soul find its way back again to the overall body.

‘In Hmong lifestyle, we believe in the connection between the spirit, the brain and in the overall body,” claims Fresno Condition teacher Vee Yang.

Hundreds of individuals participated in the neighborhood therapeutic.

Pastors from other religious companies also showed up to give their aid.