Fresno State struggles to keep hungry geese away from farms

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Some ghostly images are designed to scare – not people, but visitors with a big appetite.

Fresno State Farm Manager Robert Willmott had installed white scarecrows to protect a wheat field from gorging geese.

“You can just see how the field unfolds, then it drops,” he says. “At one point, I counted up to a thousand geese.”

Parts of the field are just recovering from a two-month goose treat.

Wheat looks healthy on the outside edges, but the herds have done a lot of damage on the inside.

“They start at the center and they train and in these really interesting circles,” says Willmott.

Scarecrows and flashy ribbons represent the last stand.

The geese made their way through a field of alfalfa before attacking the emerging wheat.

Willmott asked the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife for advice on how to treat geese. You cannot harm the birds.

“We are implementing what are called hazing practices. Non-lethal means to get birds out of your field, ”he says.

They seem to stay away when the scarecrows are positioned in the right places.

“The bird sees it on the ground and thinks it’s a person, so it doesn’t want to land, but you have to move the scarecrows regularly, otherwise the bird will get used to it,” says Willmott.

Willmott says the geese come from the impoundments, Millerton Lake and other nearby tanks just for a meal.

Wheat is supposed to feed cows on campus.

“They literally take the food straight from the cow’s mouth,” says Willmott.

Experts say that many geese in our region do not fly anywhere for the winter because they have many sources of food in the valley.

“For a migratory bird, they seem to be residents of Fresno,” laughs Willmott.

