Fresno State Students Create Hmong Pesticide Safety Videos

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Fresno State students use their skills to help a unique group of producers.

Keeping food fresh for farmers is not an easy task, and for workers in the Hmong community who try to follow pesticide regulations, the lack of resources in their language has been a problem.

“We have a large Hmong community in the valley,” said Mali Lee, a graduate of Fresno State. “Many families, too, are farmers, and being able to understand what they use and their crops is important.”

Mali is a recent multimedia graduate from Fresno State. She comes from a farming family and knows the importance of having the right resources in your mother tongue.

“It’s the language, the culture, and if it’s all in English and you don’t speak the language, you don’t understand what it is,” said Michael Yang, education specialist at UC Extension .

Mali, with a team of students and staff from Fresno State, worked for over a year to produce a series of training videos on agricultural security in the Hmong language explaining the handling of pesticides, the personal protective equipment and reporting requirements.

“The effects of pesticides not only on customers, but also on the people who spray and use it,” said Lee.

The project lasted more than a year and the students recorded more than 700 hours of work, but the nine-part series is already proving to be a valuable asset for farmers in the central valley.

The video series will also be used by UC extension workshops, agricultural extension agencies and local media.

