Fresno State Students Will Have Road Closure Upon Return From Winter Holidays

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Students from Fresno State will return to class next week, and the spring semester will begin with a street closure and a lot of construction work for the school’s new student association .

Keats Avenue between Campus Drive and Maple will be closed until the end of the project in the fall of 2021.

You can still get off Keats, but cars won’t be able to get on the road, so students will have to return to Shaw Ave. to access the parking lot on the east and west parts of the campus.

As for parking, only a handful of stands along Keats will be inaccessible.

Some students say the downsides are a small price to pay for the new student union.

“We have beaten the old one, and it is time to create a new and improved one for future bulldogs,” says Daniel Lorente.

To make room for the monumental $ 60 million project, the university demolished its historic amphitheater.

It was built in 1962 but has not been used in the past 20 years.

In March, they will also demolish the Keats building next to the speaking arts to make more space.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.