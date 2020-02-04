Fresno State University presents Esports program funded by school president

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The Bulldogs have launched their new Esports program, which will compete in the Mountain West division.

Fresno State has two teams that will play League of Legends and Overwatch.

“I have practiced traditional sports all my life, I think that these are the first steps of a new sport”, explains Noah Martinez. “It gives a lot of people who don’t have the ability to participate in traditional sports the opportunity to compete at a high level.”

“For someone, being able to display their skills in a different way rather than being super strong or tall is really nice,” says Jonathen Marin.

There were 100 students who underwent an intense testing process consisting of three phases. League of Legends and Overwatch only carry five to six players, but each sport has an A and B team.

“When we organized a focus group, there was only room left,” said Colin Stewart, associate dean of the students. “I knew there was going to be some excitement, but I didn’t know there was going to be such excitement.”

“It’s a very talented team in the end,” said Overwatch coach Joshua Tolbert. “We have four players in the top 500 in North America.” We also have two grandmasters. “

The president of the school, Joseph Castro, finances the Esports program. They are actively seeking sponsorships and hope to offer scholarships as the sport continues to grow.

“In the last global finals, there were approximately 65 million viewers worldwide,” said Martinez.

“Esport is now more popular than the NBA,” said Marin. “More people have watched the League of Legends more than the entire series between the Warriors and the Raptors.”

The five-week season is underway and fans can watch the Bulldog teams compete online.

“There is an app called Twitch, which you can follow from anywhere in the world,” said Stewart. It will send you a link saying, “hey, our students are playing right now,” where you can watch them live. “

A non-traditional sport invades the world one game at a time.

“I hope it will be like a football or baseball,” said Martinez. “I hope it gets to this point, and I really think it can.”

