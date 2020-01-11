Fresno Unified School District Tackles Flu Season

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – As our children return to school, flu season is in full swing. For Fresno Unified, it’s never too early to start talking about flu season.

“If it hits us hard, it’s really hard to catch up,” said Jane Banks, director of health services at the FUSD. “What we are trying to do is educate them beforehand so that we can reduce these numbers before flu season.”

This year, administrators say it hasn’t hit the classroom as hard, mainly due to preventative measures.

“Things like educating children to wash their hands before eating, washing their hands after using the toilet, coughing in the elbow and if you have a fever, stay at home,” said Banks.

The district also tried a new pilot program this year. As part of the FLUency program, all parents were offered free smart thermometers.

Those who opted, they could use this thermometer to take their student’s temperature, then they would receive a detailed report on their phone.

“Depending on the temperature you get, that may mean that you should see the doctor today, and that helps lower some of those numbers,” said Banks. “Not everyone has a thermometer. It is a good way to spread this program and reduce absenteeism in our schools.”

More than 2,000 thermometers have been distributed, and staff say it makes a difference.

“I think it brings more awareness to families, to be aware, to be more attentive,” said Banks. “If the students are not feeling well, there are steps you can take not to send a sick child to school.”

Directors say they plan to compare flu figures from this year to last year to see what impact the master’s program may have had this year.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.