Friday four-timer powers Willie Mullins to top trainer crown Paul Townend will take leading jockey

Willie Mullins was topped foremost trainer at the Cheltenham Festival for a seventh time following saddling 7 winners, together with a Friday four-timer.

Jockey Paul Townend, suitable, and coach Willie Mullins with the Gold Cup. Image by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

His great rival Gordon Elliott also won 7 races and equally experienced 7 seconds, but Mullins claimed the title by 6 thirds to 4.

Mullins explained: “Gordon did say to me likely out (for the last race), ‘I hope you don’t defeat me with a third, at minimum earn the race!’.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of being main coach on Tuesday night or Wednesday evening and unquestionably not Thursday evening. It’s just been a big working day nowadays and a remarkable week.

“I’m delighted for Paul Townend. He’s had a good week – his first Cheltenham Competition as our quantity a single jockey – and he’s stamped his authority on it.

“He’s taken above and he appears to be like the male for the position. He’s effectively equipped to tackle strain – I think he’s even better below force.”

Mullins is the most profitable coach in Pageant record with 72 winners, four apparent of Nicky Henderson on 68.

“People anticipate us to have winners, but we do not assume to have winners – we hope to have winners,” he included.

“I assume the general public and push anticipate us to have winners and when we really do not it’s a major story, but you’re not intended to have winners, you have to generate them.

“We didn’t have a great deal luck on Tuesday, but that is the way it goes – I self-medicated a whole lot on Tuesday evening!

“Thankfully we have had a superior past few of days.”

Townend took the leading rider title for the first time soon after Al Boum Photo’s productive defence of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup gave him a fifth winner of the week.

He obtained on the scoresheet when steering Ferny Hollow to victory in the Champion Bumper on Wednesday, although he was at his good very best aboard Min in the subsequent afternoon’s Ryanair Chase.

But Townend saved the best right up until last, with a ultimate-working day treble aboard fortuitous Triumph Hurdle heroine Burning Victory, slim Albert Bartlett victor Monkfish and Al Boum Image in the blue riband.

“Tuesday appears to be a extended time in the past now,” reported the beaming rider.

“I suppose using for Willie is the essential to that. Tuesday was Tuesday and Wednesday was yet another working day.

“We experienced disappointment once again on Wednesday with Chacun Pour Soi pulled out of the Queen Mom Winner Chase, but as Willie reported, we acquired a goal just prior to 50 percent-time with Ferny Hollow and we have experienced a fantastic 2nd 50 %!”

Barry Geraghty also rode 5 winners, but Townend emerged victorious by advantage of a lot more placings.

In landing the main rider award, Townend was introduced with the Ruby Walsh Trophy by his predecessor.

He additional: “I experienced a chat with Ruby immediately after the Gold Cup. I’m lucky plenty of to be leading rider, so Ruby presented me with the Ruby Walsh Trophy. It is awesome to get that.”

JP McManus was major operator with a phenomenal return of 7 winners about the four times, the highlights becoming Epatante’s Winner Hurdle get on Tuesday and the outstanding triumph of Champ in Wednesday’s RSA Chase.

McManus explained: “We have performed perfectly. We have a wonderful group of people and the horses seem to be to be in wonderful variety and we experienced a bit of luck on our facet.

“I was hoping Epatante and Defi Du Seuil would win and fortunately just one of them did. You would have to choose most delight in Epatante profitable the Winner Hurdle.

“You are usually hoping to end prime, but you in no way know what will transpire as it is a competitive spot as we are in the leading division in this article.”