Friday is cold and still windy, then the weekend starts with a winter mix of snow and ice!

COLD IS HERE: The cold is back in our area! Temperatures fell through the night in the 20s. The winds are not gusty, but there is still so much wind that the cold wind sometimes feels like teenagers, sometimes even like single digits when they are lowest. Friday brings a full return to the seasonal cold air! There is mixed sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. A breeze stays in place, but it gets easier through the afternoon. The cold wind is sometimes as low as it was in the 20s. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch! Expect more cold for Friday night plans, but the winds continue to brighten. The clouds move through the night and the temperatures drop back into the lower to mid 20s.

WINTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Our next winter storm hits Central PA on Saturday. Snow arrives and collects between 8 a.m. until 12 noon Some sleet is likely to start mixing around noon. Expect a mix of mostly sleet and freezing rain from midday to afternoon and evening. Temperatures in many places will not rise above freezing before precipitation ends, so clear rain will not be seen in many places, but the best chance is that this will end in the evening south of the turnpike. In any case, slippery and dangerous roads can be expected late Saturday morning and late in the evening. The sums of snow range up to 2 inches south of the turnpike, with up to 4 inches north of the turnpike possible depending on the time of the sleet. A layer of ice is expected at the top of the transitions. Strong south-east winds make the cold look like it did in the 1920s. On Sunday there are colder and windy conditions with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the top teens and 20s!

BRUTAL COLD EARLY THE NEXT WEEK: Even colder air spirals for Monday! Expect mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions with the possibility of snow showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures only reach the mid-20s to almost 30 degrees, with teenage wind chill. Tuesday brings even colder conditions to the region! The temperatures are far below average for this time of year and lie between the middle and upper 20s. It’s still a bit windy, so wind chills stay in your teens. Wednesday is still cold, although the temperatures are not so low. They remain below average, with highs in the mid-20s to close to 30 degrees. Winds are easy to calm down, so a little helps with the wind cold, which is not a factor. The sky is partly cloudy. Thursday begins a slow moderation in temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Stay weatherproof with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels

