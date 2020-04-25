Friday Night Cast Cast Updates on TV Reunions Maybe

Texas forever!

Almost nine years after Friday Night Lights aired its final episode on NBC, fans still couldn’t get enough stars to make Dillon, Texas a special city.

In fact, thousands of fans gathered to watch the actors reunite for a special Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome event aimed at encouraging everyone to take action and stop the spread Coronavirus.

Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams) and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) goes down memory lane and revisits the NBC series.

They are also updating fans on possible reunion episodes. After all, a 10 year reunion show can be really cool, right?

“I don’t know about you, but I get this question every time I get interviewed: Will there be episodes of reunions or will there be spin?” Adrianne shared. “The answer is no.”

Derek added, “I personally wouldn’t do it. I love doing it because I love you all and it would be great to work with everyone again but the show ends with a great tone. to that level. “

But before the fans were too disappointed, many cast members shared their predictions of what their characters would do today in quarantine. .

Scott says Jason will be preparing for the NFL show while Adrianne jokes that “Tyra will do all the sex and drink a lot.”

Aimee predicts that Julie will reevaluate her life while Derek says Billy won’t stay away from social. Instead, he wants to make money quickly.

Regarding Gaius, he says Smash will be exercising and his mother will beat him.

So, what does the cast think of the “Texas Forever” slogan? And who is their favorite character from the entire show? You must watch the full video above to find out. And follow the old Friday Night Lights episode online now.

