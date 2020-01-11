Friday rain can cause more problems than it solves in the Bushfire season

Loading...

While many of us thought the rainstorms on Friday afternoon were an absolute stroke of luck for our exhausted people, it turned out that the rain could actually pose a lot of new problems for our rescue workers.

Victoria saw between 5 and 10 mm of rain in most areas on Friday, which is far less than what we would need to put out the flames that are currently ravaging much of the state. And to make matters worse, it can also rain very unevenly: in Mallacoota only 2 mm falls, in Bairnsdale in East Gippsland even 18 mm.

Although the rain seemed like a sigh of relief that we had all been waiting for, the spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Jonathan Howe told 9Nachrichten that it can actually be the opposite.

“With a bit of rain, firefighters can find it difficult to access the fireplaces – it’s a double-edged sword,” he said.

Essentially, the fires have struck most of the state (and country), leaving fewer trees and vegetation to absorb the rainfall, which can increase the likelihood of dangerous flash floods.

“Especially during heavy rainfall, many trees have disappeared and the ground simply cannot absorb the excess (water).”

According to the ABCThe authorities warn that the forecast storm next week could pose an “exceptionally dangerous” risk of flash floods, which could lead to a devastating start to the year for some parts of Victoria.

“In this situation, it sounds bizarre if you have a fire. The problem with the flash flood is that, given the scale of the burns, there is a massive drain,” said the Minister for Emergency Services Lisa Neville said. “But it is also extremely dangerous for our firefighters and rescue workers. We have seen deaths in the past.”

Minister Lisa Neville also warned people in areas affected by fire against drinking from rain tanks as the ashes that have been filling the sky for weeks could get into the water supply and could be dangerous to consume.

Fortunately, this is not bad news, as the Bureau of Meteorology confirms that many communities affected by fire have benefited from yesterday’s downpour.

At the time of publication, 19 fires were burning across Victoria, with an estimated 1.3 million hectares of land burned.

