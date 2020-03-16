Friday the 13th Receiving 40th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook!

Friday the 13th having 40th anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook!

Horror followers rejoice as a new motive to keep indoors is on its way! Paramount House Enjoyment has unveiled an future 40th anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook of iconic slasher film Friday the 13th, which is hitting cabinets on May well 5!

Pre-buy your duplicate of the new Friday the 13th Steelbook right here!

Initially introduced on Might 9, 1980, Friday the 13th captured audiences’ imaginations and permeated our collective psyche. The movie spawned one particular of the longest-operating and most productive horror franchises in movie historical past with 11 subsequent flicks and, 40 years afterwards, the iconic machete-wielding killer carries on to haunt, fascinate and terrify new generations.

Connected: 5 Causes Why the Friday the 13th Remake is Excellent to the Unique

The Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook options artwork from the unique film poster and contains the uncut, unrated edition of the movie, as very well as access to a digital copy of the authentic theatrical model. Moreover, plunge deeper into the movie with previously launched bonus information like commentary, interviews with solid and crew, and powering-the-scenes featurettes.

Friday the 13th follows a group of young counselors preparing for the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake, exactly where a boy drowned a long time earlier. 1 by one, the counselors are stalked by a mysterious and violent killer. The movie stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, and Kevin Bacon.