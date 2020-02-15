[friday’s-high-school-scoreboard-and-highlights]

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andover 66, Lawrence 57

Apponequet 67, Case 55

Bellingham 73, Hopkinton 60

Bishop Stang 79, Abington 70

Boston Latin 75, Concord-Carlisle 72 (ot)

Bristol-Plymouth 51, Coyle-Cassidy 49

Brockton 71 Brookline 60

Cambridge 80, Newton South 68

Cohasset 65, Mashpee 60

Dennis-Yarmouth 64, Falmouth 48

Diman 58, Tri-County 52

Dover-Sherborn 63, Medfield 54

Fairhaven 57, Dighton-Rehoboth 51

Foxboro 68, North Attleboro 57

Greater Lowell 67, Northeast 52

Haverhill 62, Dracut 53

Holderness 70, Proctor 57

KIPP 72, Minuteman 28

Latin Academy 91, South Boston 49

Lexington Christian 63, Dexter Southfield 59

Lowell 74, North Andover 50

Malden Catholic 80, Winthrop 36

Mansfield 75, Taunton 69 (ot)

Marblehead 48, Salem 47

Marshfield 48, Braintree 42

Methuen 68, Chelmsford 62

Middlesex 65, St. Sebastian’s 61

Milford 68, Canton 48

Millis 50, Ashland 49

Mystic Valley 68, Lynn Tech 59

Natick 71, Fitchburg 49

Norton 54, Holliston 27

Old Colony 72, Cape Cod 56

Oliver Ames 74, King Philip 62

Pentucket 54, Masconomet 50

Plymouth North 70, Plymouth South 62

Randolph 71, Norwell 67

St. George’s 66, Pomfret 60 (ot)

St. John’s 67, Algonquin 57

St. John’s Prep 70, Malden 40

Shawsheen 65, Greater Lawrence 54

Somerset Berkley 68, Seekonk 64

Southeastern 58, Blue Hills 38

Stoughton 56, Sharon 51

Waltham 63, Bedford 50

Wareham 84, GNB Voke 66

Westford Academy 63, Lowell Catholic 46

Westport 77, Bishop Connolly 75 (ot)

Whitman-Hanson 66, Silver Lake 44

Worcester Academy 79, Cheshire 77

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abington 39, Notre Dame (H) 38

Amesbury 61, Manchester-Essex 38

Apponequet 44, Case 30

Abp. Williams 62, Latin Academy 36

Ashland 37, Millis 36

Barnstable 59, Martha’s Vineyard 23

Beaver Country Day 71, Windser 46

Billerica 48, Andover 34

Blue Hills 45, Southeastern 36

Bristol-Plymouth 46, Coyle-Cassidy 43 (ot)

Chelmsford 55, Methuen 47

Clinton 54, North Middlesex 38

Cohasset 54, Mashpee 20

Dexter Southfield 52, Phillips Andover 44

Everett 82, Chelsea 47

Falmouth 62, Dennis-Yarmouth 13

Fontbonne 38, Cardinal Spellman 20

Foxboro 73, North Attleboro 55

Framingham 52, Weymouth 41

Governor’s Academy 40, Pingree 38

Hamilton-Wenham 67, Penguin Hall 36

Holliston 51, Norton 28

Hopkinton 54, Bellingham 30

King Philip 65, Oliver Ames 50

Lincoln-Sudbury 58, Acton-Boxboro 30

Lowell Catholic 50, Medford 30

Mansfield 45, Taunton 36

Matignon 71, Mount Alvernia 42

Medfield 65, Dover-Sherborn 29

Middlesex 65, St. Sebastian’s 61

Mystic Valley 42, St. Joseph’s Prep 26

New Bedford 81, Durfee 58

Newton South 46, Cambridge 44

Noble & Greenough 64, BB&N 52

North Andover 52, Lowell 34

Northeast 44, Greater Lowell 41

O’Bryant 72, Burke 18

Old Rochester 53, Bourne 25

Pentucket 44, Masconomet 42

St. John Paul II 48, Sturgis West 14

Sandwich 40, Nantucket 35

Somerset Berkley 60, Seekonk 38

Stoughton 37, Sharon 22

Tabor 72, Rivers 61

Tewksbury 45, Lawrence 25

Thayer 70, St. George’s 55

Tri-County 54, Diman 50

Waltham 54, Bedford 44

Wayland 47, Weston 32

West Bridgewater 53, Sacred Heart 33

BOYS HOCKEY

Belmont Hill 2,Thayer Academy 1

Bishop Feehan 3, North Attleboro 0

Haverhill 6, Dracut/Tyngsboro 3

Marlboro 4, Hudson 2

Medfield 7, Holliston 2

Middlesex 9, BB&N 2

Somerset Berkley 5, Mt. Hope 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Noble & Greenough 2, BB&N 1

Rivers 4, St. George’s 1

ROUNDUP

Boys Basketball

Mohamud Ali used a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) to pair with Mason Lawson (15 points) to boost Latin Academy (17-3) past South Boston, 91-49, in the Boston City League.

Matty Boen scored 28 points and Sam Stevens added 23 as Mansfield (19-2) rallied to defeat Taunton, 75-69, in overtime in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex.

Jay Spillane poured in 18 points while Amari Brown and Evan Craig each added 16 points for Oliver Ames (10-11) as part of a 74-62 win over King Philip in the Hockomock Davenport. … Brandon Borde’s 21 points helped him reach 1,000 on his career, combining efforts with Donald Rogers (16 points) and Will Morrison (15 points) to lift Foxboro (11-8) to a 68-57 win over North Attleboro.

Joe Nugent scored 38 points as Somerset Berkley (9-7) held off Seekonk, 68-64, in the South Coast Conference. … Patrick Light notched 21 points and 16 rebounds for Apponequet (8-10) to pave the way for a 67-55 victory over Case.

Jake Harrison scored 37 points as Boston Latin (11-9) defeated Concord-Carlisle, 75-72, in overtime in the Dual County Small.

Senior captains Stevie Kelly (15 points) and Ben Rice (13 points) led Whitman-Hanson (18-2) to a 66-44 win over Silver Lake for its 16th straight win in the Patriot League.

Senior guard Alfie Tsang notched a double-double, scoring 27 points while grabbing 12 boards, as Mystic Valley (12-7) knocked off Lynn Tech, 68-59, in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. … Winfred Sanchez scored 16 points as KIPP Academy (14-4) rolled to a 72-28 win over Minuteman.

Ritchie Etienne scored 22 points as Lowell (20-0) defeated North Andover, 74-50, in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Ryan Viveiros scored 17 points as Diman (4-15) defeated Tri-County, 58-52, in the Mayflower Athletic Conference. … Behind 19 points from Max Powers, Westport edged Bishop Connolly 77-75 in overtime.

Declan Markey had 30 points and nine rebounds as Bishop Stang (9-9) defeated Abington, 79-70, in a nonleague contest, giving head coach Colbey Santos his 100th win.

Juniors led the way for Cohasset (13-5), with Liam Cunnie netting 29 points and Jimmy Gretch adding 18 en route to a 65-60 South Shore League win over Mashpee.

Girls Basketball

Amaris Mills broke a 43-43 tie on a 3-pointer in the waning moments as Newton South (14-5) upset Cambridge, 46-44, in the Dual County Large to earn a share of the league title.

Sammy Johnson scored 12 points as Wayland (13-6) defeated Weston, 47-32, in the Dual County Small.

Kayla Thomas (27 points) set a new school record for career points, helping Falmouth (17-3) clinch the Cape and Islands League title with a 62-13 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. … Kendal O’Brien, Sarah LoPiccolo, and Maggie Crofford scored nine points apiece as St. John Paul (17-1) rolled past Sturgis East, 48-14, in the Lighthouse Division.

Kate Story and Daniela D’Alleva scored 16 points apiece as Mystic Valley (11-9) defeated St. Joseph’s, 42-26, in a nonleague contest. … Meg McCadden’s put-back with 40 seconds gave Abington (10-9) a 39-38 win over Notre Dame Academy. … Senior Emma Found put up 15 points, as Matignon (17-1) closed the regular season out with a 71-42 victory over Mount Alvernia. … Antonia Mukiibi posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to help Lowell Catholic (8-9) to a 50-30 win over Medford.

In a South Shore League tilt, Molly Greer registered a double-double with 23 points to go with 14 rebounds, as Cohasset (6-9) cruised to a 54-20 victory over Mashpee.

Syd Sartell tallied 19 points as Billerica (12-6) defeated Andover, 48-34, in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Junior forward MacKenzie Currie dropped 15 points, as Pentucket (20-1) staved off a potential upset by Cape Ann League rival, Masconomet, 44-42.

Senior Becca Hottleman scored all 16 of her points in the second half for a career high, leading Mansfield (8-12) past Hockomock League foe Taunton, 45-36. … Senior Lizzy Davis rattled off 24 points and junior Katelyn Mollica aided a cool 23 points for Foxboro (16-2) in a 73-55 rout of North Attleboro.

Kayla McNeil scored 12 points and Annie McCarthy added 11 as Medfield (15-2) coasted to a 65-29 win over Dover-Sherborn in the Tri-Valley League.

Boys Hockey

Sophomore Ryan D’Amato sealed the net off for a 28-save shutout, his second straight, to help Bishop Feehan (10-8-1) to a 3-0 nonleague win over North Attleboro.

Class notes

The 10th annual Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic will be played this Sunday and Monday at Beverly High’s Henry Cabot Lodge Field House. The tournament, which is named for the former Big East referee and longtime assigner for several high school leagues and the MIAA North sectional tournament, returns to Beverly for the fourth straight year.

The Peabody girls team will play in the tournament for the first time and take on crosstown rival Bishop Fenwick in the first round on Sunday at 1 p.m. The other girls match-up Sunday is Beverly vs. Revere at 4: 15 p.m.

The Gloucester boys team is back to defend its title and will take on Fenwick in the first round Sunday at 2: 30 p.m. The host Panthers will play Masconomet at 6 p.m. Beverly senior Duncan Moreland needs 14 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

On Monday, the girls and boys consolation games will be played at 1 and 2: 30 p.m., respectively, followed by the championship games at 4: 15 and 6 p.m.

One boys player and one girls player will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Since its inception in 2011, the tournament has raised almost $32,000 for scholarships and Officials vs.

Cancer, an American Cancer Society initiative that started in 2008 and has raised more than $2 million.