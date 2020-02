friday’s-high-school-tournament-scoreboard-and-highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Cambridge 65, Everett 52

Lowell 64, Central Catholic 51

Lynn English 93, Lawrence 63

Waltham 66, Boston Latin 46

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Lowell vs. Cambridge

Lynn English vs. Waltham

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Belmont 76, Billerica 57

Beverly 81, Malden Catholic 60

Burlington 64, Winchester 57

Latin Academy 77, Gloucester 57

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Beverly vs. Burlington

Latin Academy vs. Belmont

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Amesbury 62, North Reading 45

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Weston at Newburyport, 2

Arlington Catholic at St. Mary’s, 4

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, 3

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Arlington Catholic/St. Mary’s vs. Hamilton-Wenham/Watertown

Newburyport/Weston vs. Amesbury

DIVISION 4 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Austin Prep 81, Mystic Valley 38

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Georgetown 73, Manchester-Essex 60

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Cristo Rey at KIPP, 5

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Maimonides at Snowden, 2 (MP)

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Austin Prep vs. Georgetown

Maimonides/Snowden vs. Cristo Rey/KIPP

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

BC High 56, Catholic Memorial 50

Brockton 60, Taunton 53

Mansfield 54, Attleboro 52

Needham 59, Newton North 46

SEMIFINAL – Sunday at Taunton

Mansfield vs. Needham, 3: 30

Brockton vs. BC High, 5: 30

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday

Hingham at Scituate, 2

North Quincy at Whitman-Hanson, 3

Randolph at Dennis-Yarmouth, 3

Tech Boston at Westwood, 4

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Dennis-Yarmouth/Randolph vs. Hingham/Scituate

North Quincy/Whitman-Hanson vs. Tech Boston/Westwood

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Burke 75, Monomoy 63

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Dedham at Wareham, 4

Fairhaven at Norton, 4

Martha’s Vineyard at Rockland, 4

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Rockland/Martha’s Vineyard vs. Norton/Fairhaven

Burke vs. Dedham/Wareham

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Nantucket at Bishop Connolly, 3

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Abington 66, Cohasset 36

Cape Cod Academy 77, Old Colony 56

Southeastern 73, Mashpee 49

QUARTERFINAL – TBA

Nantucket/Bishop Connolly vs. Sturgis East

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Bishop Connolly/Nantucket/Sturgis East vs. Abington

Southeastern vs. Cape Cod Academy

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Sunday at WPI

Franklin vs. South, 5

St. John’s vs. Leominster, 6: 45

FINAL – Friday at WPI

Franklin/South vs. St. John’s/Leominster, 6

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Hopkinton 59, Grafton 55

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Milford 61, Westboro 60

Nashoba 43, Medway 42

Wayland 63, Groton-Dunstable 60

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Clark

Nashoba vs. Wayland, 6

Hopkinton vs. Milford, 7: 45

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Bartlett 93, Greater Lowell 69

Bellingham 68, Oakmont 55

Sutton 81, Nipmuc 49

Whitinsville Christian 71, Tyngsboro 48

SEMIFINALS – Monday at WPI

Bartlett vs. Bellingham, 6

Sutton vs. Whitinsville Christian, 7: 45

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Blackstone Valley 73, Notre Dame (F) 45

Hopedale 73, Worcester Tech 44

Millis 73, AMSA 72

University Park 68, Bethany Christian 65

SEMIFINALS – Monday at Clark

Hopedale vs. Millis, 6

Blackstone Valley vs. University Park, 7: 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Andover at Central Catholic, 2

Billerica at Woburn, 7

Masconomet at Chelmsford, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Reading at Cambridge, 6

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Woburn/Billerica vs. Reading/Cambridge

Masconomet/Chelmsford vs. Andover/Central Catholic

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Newburyport 40, Saugus 32

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

North Reading at Marblehead, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Dracut at Wilmington, 1

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Pentucket vs. Wilmington/Dracut

North Reading/Marblehead vs. Newburyport

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Winthrop 55, Whittier 39

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Amesbury 49, Watertown 31

St. Mary’s 75, Austin Prep 45

Bishop Fenwick 59, Lynnfield 44

SEMIFINALS – TBA

St. Mary’s vs. Bishop Fenwick

Winthrop vs. Amesbury

DIVISION 4 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Malden Catholic 49, Snowden 37

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Fenway 60, Northeast 37

Matignon 53, Mystic Valley 47

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Rockport at Maimonides, 7: 30 (Brookline)

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Matignon vs. Malden Catholic

Rockport/Maimonides vs. Fenway

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Bishop Feehan 55, Newton South 43

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Newton North at Plymouth North, 1

Walpole at Needham, 1

Whitman-Hanson at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6

SEMIFINALS – At Bridgewater-Raynham

Whitman-Hanson/Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Feehan, TBA

Walpole/Needham vs. Newton North/Plymouth North, TBA

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Foxboro 56, Pembroke 43

Hingham 61, Falmouth 42

Norwood 57, Nauset 33

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

New Mission at Old Rochester, 5

SEMIFINALS – TBA

New Mission/Old Rochester vs. Foxboro

Norwood vs. Hingham

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Rockland 57, Fontbonne 26

Ursuline 47, Bourne 28

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Archbishop Williams 58, Norwell 37

Dedham 38, Middleboro 32

SEMIFINALS – Sunday at Taunton

Rockland vs. Dedham, 12

Ursuline vs. Archbishop Williams, 1: 30

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday

South Shore Voke 78, Randolph 70 (2 ot)

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Carver 55, Blue Hills 36

Cathedral 77, Monomoy 38

Holbrook 35, South Shore Christian Academy 28

Old Colony 47, Sturgis East 44

West Bridgewater 54, Bristol-Plymouth 23

Westport 79, Cape Cod Academy 49

FIRST ROUND – Friday

St. John Paul II 39, Nantucket 27

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Old Colony at Cathedral, 12: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Monday

Carver at South Shore Voke, 6: 30

Holbrook at Westport, 6: 30

QUARTERFINAL – TBA

West Bridgewater at St. John Paul

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Franklin 85, Framingham 37

Holy Name 66, Concord-Carlisle 43

Natick 52, Shrewsbury 41

Wachusett 58, Westford Academy 43

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at WPI

Natick vs. Wachusett, 6

Holy Name vs. Franklin, 7: 45

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Sunday at Clark

Medfield vs. Medway, 1

Marlboro vs. St. Peter-Marian, 2: 45

FINAL – Saturday at TBA

Medfield/Medway vs. Marlboro/St. Peter-Marian, 5: 15

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Leicester 55, Bromfield 23

Millis 50, Tyngsboro 45

Northbridge 36, Sutton 34

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Millbury 54, Lunenburg 36

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Clark

Millis vs. Leicester, 6

Millbury vs. Northbridge, 7: 45

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Tri-County at Blackstone Valley, 5

AMSA at Notre Dame, 6: 30

Hopedale vs. Whitinsville Christian, 6: 30

Quaboag at Maynard, 6: 30

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at WPI

Hopedale/Whitinsville Christian vs. Blackstone Valley/Tri-County, 6

Maynard/Quaboag vs. Notre Dame/AMSA, 7: 45

BOYS HOCKEY

SUPER EIGHT TOURNAMENT

SECOND ROUND – Sunday

(Winners bracket)

BC High vs. Pope Francis, 1: 15 (Gallo)

St. John’s Prep vs. Arlington, 6 (Stoneham)

(One-loss bracket)

Xaverian vs. Framingham, 3: 15 (Gallo)

Burlington vs. Catholic Memorial, 4 (Stoneham)

DIVISION 1 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Belmont vs. St. Mary’s, 1 (Woburn)

Austin Prep vs. Reading, 3 (Woburn)

St. John’s (S) vs. Shrewsbury, 5 (Chelmsford)

Westford Academy vs. Waltham, 7 (Chelmsford)

SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Tsongas

Reading/Austin Prep vs. Belmont/St. Mary’s, TBA

Shrewsbury/St. John’s (S) vs. Westford Academy/Waltham, TBA

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

North Andover 3, Tewksbury 2

Masconomet 3, Boston Latin 2

Triton 3, Wilmington 2

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Gloucester 5 (ot)

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Chelmsford

Masconomet vs. Triton

North Andover vs. Lincoln-Sudbury

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday at Ryan

Newton South vs. Cambridge, 3

Lowell vs. Bedford, 5

Latin Academy vs. Shawsheen, 7: 15

QUARTERFINAL – Monday at Stoneham

Swampscott vs. Watertown, 6

SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Chelmsford

Bedford/Lowell vs. Swampscott/Watertown, TBA

Latin Academy/Shawsheen vs. Swampscott/Watertown, TBA

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Archbishop Williams vs. Wellesley, 2 (Canton)

Falmouth vs. Hingham, 3: 15 (Gallo)

Natick vs. Franklin, 7: 10 (Loring)

Duxbury vs. Walpole, 7: 15 (Gallo)

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Gallo

Hingham/Falmouth vs. Duxbury/Walpole, TBA

Natick/Franklin vs. Archbishop Williams/Wellesley, TBA

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Scituate vs. Whitman-Hanson, 1: 15 (Gallo)

Canton vs. Medfield, 2 (Canton)

Westwood vs. Medway, 5 (Loring)

Bishop Feehan vs. Brookline, 6 (Gallo)

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Gallo

Canton/Medfield vs. Scituate/Whitman-Hanson, TBA

Bishop Feehan/Brookline vs. Westwood/Medway, TBA

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

FIRST ROUND – Thursday

Norwell 7, Blue Hills 0

St. John Paul II 11, Greater New Bedford 1

FIRST ROUND – Friday

Bishop Stang 5, Nantucket 2

Dartmouth 3, Rockland 0

Foxboro 4, Abington 0

Hanover 5, North Quincy 4 (2 ot)[ppp

Hopkinton 5, Silver Lake 3

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Somerset Berkley 2 (2 ot)

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday

Dartmouth vs. Martha’s Vineyard, 5 (Gallo)

Hanover vs. Norwell, 7 (Gallo)

Hopkinton vs. Bishop Stang, TBA (Canton)

St. John Paul vs. Foxboro, TBA (Canton)

GIRLS HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Boston Latin vs. Peabody/Lynnfield, 3: 30 (Ryan)

Woburn vs. Methuen/Tewksbury, 5 (Stoneham)

Hingham vs. Duxbury, 5: 15 (Canton)

Austin Prep vs. Andover, 7 (Stoneham)

Braintree vs. Reading, 7: 30 (Ryan)

FIRST ROUND – Monday at Ryan

Belmont vs. Waltham, 4

Shrewsbury vs. St. Mary’s, 6

Arlington vs. Needham, 8

DIVISION 2

FIRST ROUND – Saturday

Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Dedham, 11 (Gallo)

Wellesley vs. Medfield/Norton, 12 (Canton)

Westwood vs. Algonquin/Hudson, 1: 30 (Ryan)

Canton vs. Norwood, 4 (Canton)

Ursuline vs. Winchester, 4 (Canton)

FIRST ROUND – Sunday

Sandwich vs. Falmouth, 11 (Gallo)

Notre Dame vs. Natick, 11: 25 (Canton)

FIRST ROUND – Monday

Norwell vs. Burlington, 7 (Canton)

EASTERN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Beaver Country Day 65, Lexington Christian Academy 33

ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jack Rodriguez scored 23 points, while Jarnell Guzman piled up 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to propel No. 2 Lynn English (20-2) to a 93-63 win over No. 7 Lawrence in a Div. 1 North quarterfinal . … Khai Smith posted another double-double with 17 points and 21 rebounds as No. 5 Cambridge (18-4) handled fourth-seeded Everett, 65-52. … Nate Siow scored 19 points in the first half and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as No. 1 Lowell (21-0) defeated eighth-seeded Central Catholic, 64-51.

Matt Boen scored 23 points as No. 1 Mansfield (20-3) held off Hockomock Kelley-Rex rival Attleboro, 54-52, in a Div. 1 South quarterfinal.

Abdulahi Aden scored 21 points as No. 2 Latin Academy (21-4) defeated No. 7 Gloucester, 77-57, in a Div. 2 North quarterfinal. … Mac Annus scored 25 points as No. 3 Belmont (18-4) rolled to an 75-56 win over sixth-seeded Billerica. … Jack Crowley exploded for 32 points and 19 rebounds as No. 1 Beverly (19-2) handed No. 8 Malden Catholic, 81-60. … Kyle Inglis tallied 22 points as No. 4 Burlington (18-4) held off fifth-seeded Winchester, 64-57. …

GIRLS BASKETBALL

With a game-high 29 points, Ali Brigham set the all-time scoring mark for No. 1 Franklin (22-0) with 1,632 points as part of an 85-37 win over No. 8 Framingham in a Div. 1 Central quarterfinal matchup.

Sisters Olivia Found (22 points) and Emma Found (10 points) found a groove for top-seeded Matignon (18-1) in the Div. 4 North quarterfinal round, leading a 51-47 win over No. 8 Mystic Valley.

In a Div. 2 South quarterfinal contest, Katelyn Mollica dropped 20 points while Lizzy Davis picked up 14 for second-seeded Foxboro (21-2) in a 56-43 win over No. 7 Pembroke.

Skylar Gonsalves recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds as No. 1 St. John Paul (20-1) defeated No. 17 Nantucket, 39-27, in a Div. 4 South first-round contest.

Sophomore Cameron Fauria and senior Kaitlyn Rapose combined for 27 points, leading No. 5 Bishop Feehan (17-5) to a 55-43 win over No. 4 Newton South, in a Div. 1 South quarterfinal contest.

In Div. 3 North quarterfinal action, Veronica Tache registered 18 points and five assists in a 59-44 win for fourth-ranked Bishop Fenwick (15-6) over fifth-seeded Lynnfield.

BOYS HOCKEY

Aaron Zenus, Shawn Callahan and Peyton DeFeo all scored, while Tucker Hanson made 42 stops as No. 1 Masconomet (18-3-1) edged No. 9 Boston Latin, 3-2, in a Div. 2 North quarterfinal. … Tyler Godfrey, Cael Kohan and Bradford Killion tallied as No. 5 Triton (16-4-2) edged 13th-seeded Wilmington, 3-2. … Jacob Noyes scored in overtime as No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury (18-3-2) rallied to defeat No. 7 Gloucester, 6-5.