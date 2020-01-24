Friday’s scores – KWWL

By
David Keith
-
0
13
Oklahoma St. appears to be ending the series against Iowa State

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Denver 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 44

Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47

North Fayette Valley 53, West Central, Maynard 37

West Marshall, State Center 55, AGWSR, Ackley 44

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clarke, Osceola v Albia, ccd.

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo v Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. until February 10th.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman v Camanche, ppd.

Oil wine against Waukon, ppd.

Regina, Iowa City v Anamosa, ppd.

Tri-County, Thornburg v Sigourney, ppd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT

Algona 51, Humboldt 40

Ballard 58, ADM, nobility 34

Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31

Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42

CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, west side 50

Carlisle 74, Perry 29

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Central Lee, Donnellson 56, WACO, Wayland 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40

Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25

Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Denver 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 52

Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Johnston 57

Dubuque, Senior 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Forest City 58, Northern Iowa, Buffalo Center 15

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32

Indianola 47, Norwalk 36

Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Belle Plaine 25

Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25

Lenox 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, OT

Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30

Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen-Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46

Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Muscatine 49, Clinton 14

Newell-Fonda 100, southeast valley 30

Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur, Leon 52

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Starmont 9

Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49

Osage 67, Lake Mills 30

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28

Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44

Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler, Greene 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47

Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​58, Sioux Center 57

Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41

Unit Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42

Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32

Webster City 39, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

West Sioux 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 33

Western Christian 48, Spencer 30

Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Waukon vs. Oelwein, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR