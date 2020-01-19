Friendly, close-knit brothers love to learn and play

Felix, 8 and Felixiano, 9 are brothers of white and Spanish descent. They are very close and play well together. Felix describes himself as a caring, kind, funny boy who loves karate and is a good divisor. He loves food and will try almost everything, including vegetables! Felix identified basketball as his greatest talent and when he grows up, he wants to become a teacher or fireman. He is communicative, outgoing and likes to ask questions, so that he knows what is happening around him. Felix loves school and wants to learn. He particularly likes mathematics.

Felixiano describes himself as a boy who does the right thing and likes to play catch with his friends. Felixiano also likes to play basketball, video games, give hugs, super heroes, cook and play outside. His favorite color is red and his favorite food is pancakes. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he said he was a teenager. Others who know Felixiano say that he is a playful and curious boy who wants to please and is both endearing and imaginative. Felixiano is very smart and performs well at school. His teacher says he is helpful in class and gets along well with the other students.

Legally released for adoption, Felix and Felixiano can be placed in a house with any constellation, with or without other children. Every future family must be open to maintaining relationships with brothers and sisters of boys and biological parents.

Who can adopt?

Can you give the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you are at least 18 years old, with a stable source of income and space in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partner; experienced or not; tenants or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process of adopting a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is appropriate for you, and if so, to help you make contact with a child or brother or sister with whom your family has a good match for it.

For more information about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The faster you call, the faster a waiting child has ‘a permanent place to call HOME’.