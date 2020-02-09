Friends and family remember high school students killed in car accident in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) – Messages of desire and love are written on a brick wall off Armstrong and Bullard near Clovis.

Friday night, two students from the Clovis unified high school, Jack Schwass, 17, and Thomas Brown, 16, lost their lives.

“I didn’t even believe it at first, like my brother, tell me it’s not real,” says Kade Campbell, Brown’s best friend. “I guess God had a better plan.”

Police said the teens were driving Armstrong when the driver lost control of the car.

The vehicle overturned and struck a tree. The locals tried to remove them.

“It was difficult to remove the two gentlemen from the vehicle,” said police sergeant Clovis. Jim Koch. “The vehicle sustained enormous damage, almost torn in half.”

Schwass attended Gateway High School, and the family says he plans to go to college this fall to become a counselor.

“Jack was very thoughtful, had a big heart and a kind soul,” said Shcwass’s aunt, Judy Garza.

Brown was a student at Clovis High School. His friends say he was a gifted athlete, playing for the soccer and wrestling teams.

“He struggled with fire,” said Campbell. “He was definitely an aggressive wrestler, fun to watch. The strongest child I have ever met.”

Currently, Clovis police are still investigating to determine what could have led to the accident.

They did not release who was the driver of the car.

Police said the final results of their investigation into whether speed or anything else was a factor in the accident could take some time.

