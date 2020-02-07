“Friends” Cast & HBO reportedly shortly before the Inking Reunion deal

Just a few hours later Matthew Perry With Instagram, which officially brings all six of the Friends’ main characters into the 21st century, the planets of the Friends reunification have apparently aligned.

Deadline (also known as one of the most respected entertainment sites) reports that the highly anticipated Friends HBO Max reunion special is nearing a contract and the entire cast will return.

After “tough negotiations”, the publication reports on stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Perry have entered into an agreement with series producer Warner Bros. TV to create a one-hour special.

Nobody would say anything about it, but I hear that each of the six stars in the $ 3-4 million net range is paid to appear in the special.

They know it’s legit because they seem to have spent an incredible $ 20 million on talent and the six actors are famous for doing big business.

The negotiations with the stars and Warner Bros. TV came to a standstill in terms of money at the end of last year.

The standoff lasted several weeks and prompted HBO Max to become the chief creative officer Kevin Reilly to publish the following statement:

“There is interest everywhere and yet we cannot get everyone to press the button. Today it is just maybe.”

Negotiations resumed shortly afterwards and miraculously. Both parties were able to close the equalization gap and reach an agreement.

A cryptic tweet from Perry earlier this week drove fans crazy that the special might be announced soon, which Punters initially thought was a hint of joining Insta, but it could also be Friends’ news.

Good news is coming …

– Matthew Perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

The special thing about the co-creator / executive producer Marta Kauffman and David Crane A certain level of participation is expected to help launch Friends reps on HBO Max. The streamer donated $ 425 million for rights to the hugely popular sitcom, which has become one of Netflix’s greatest hits.

During a panel on the 25th anniversary of Friends at the Tribeca TV Festival in September, the makers did Marta Kauffman and David Crane Close rumors of a possible restart or scripted reunion that would recapture the characters and stories from the hit series.

“We will not do a reunion show, we will not do a restart,” said Kauffman. “The show was about the time in life when friends are your family,” she said, adding that life changes when your family becomes your family.

And a restart? No. “It won’t beat what we did,” said Kauffman.

Crane added: “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right and we did it. “

No matter: it happens fam. IT HAPPENS.